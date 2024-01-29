Monday Munchies: Blue Ember Smokehouse in Fort Smith

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ribs and brisket, along with baked beans and Texas toast. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

I'm hesitant to review barbecue joints, as my standards are unreasonably high.

But a friend suggested Blue Ember Smokehouse on a recent trip to Fort Smith, and his judgment comes from the same frame of reference, so I gave it a shot.

The setup: One orders at the window by the pound where meat is doled out onto a tray; sides are at the next station and so on.

Because we're close to Texas, brisket (one-third pound, $9) is a good barometer, and I always grab a rib or two ($9) if possible.

Baked beans ($3) rounded out the trial.

Three sauces — original, kickin' apple and spicy — can be pumped from gallon jugs.

The verdict: The brisket was tender and juicy (I ordered moist). It had a smoke ring, but the flavor was light, as is oftentimes the case.

The chef sprinkled extra dry rub on the pork ribs. They fell off the bone and were tender, too. Again, the smoke was there but light.

I tried both with the original and apple sauces.

Generally the food was good and fresh, but a tad sweet for me.

I'll try it again — maybe the pulled pork — next time I'm in town.

Check it out: The Fort Smith location is open Sunday-Thursday, 10:45am-8:30pm; and Friday-Saturday until 9pm.