Monday Munchies: Blue Ember Smokehouse in Fort Smith
I'm hesitant to review barbecue joints, as my standards are unreasonably high.
- But a friend suggested Blue Ember Smokehouse on a recent trip to Fort Smith, and his judgment comes from the same frame of reference, so I gave it a shot.
The setup: One orders at the window by the pound where meat is doled out onto a tray; sides are at the next station and so on.
- Because we're close to Texas, brisket (one-third pound, $9) is a good barometer, and I always grab a rib or two ($9) if possible.
- Baked beans ($3) rounded out the trial.
- Three sauces — original, kickin' apple and spicy — can be pumped from gallon jugs.
The verdict: The brisket was tender and juicy (I ordered moist). It had a smoke ring, but the flavor was light, as is oftentimes the case.
- The chef sprinkled extra dry rub on the pork ribs. They fell off the bone and were tender, too. Again, the smoke was there but light.
- I tried both with the original and apple sauces.
- Generally the food was good and fresh, but a tad sweet for me.
I'll try it again — maybe the pulled pork — next time I'm in town.
Check it out: The Fort Smith location is open Sunday-Thursday, 10:45am-8:30pm; and Friday-Saturday until 9pm.
