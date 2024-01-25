New club a boon for Bentonville's late-night scene

A newish organization plans to open a multifunctional arts space, including a nightclub, inside a warehouse on Southeast Fifth Street in Bentonville now that Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) has moved out.

Why it matters: While you can easily find a good cocktail in Bentonville, it doesn't have much of a late-night club scene. That changes Friday.

Details: Backroom Social Club will be open until 3am on Friday and Saturday nights and will typically have a DJ and dancing. The plan is to also have comedy nights, jazz nights and open mic nights during the week, co-owner Sam Solano told Axios.

What they're saying: "We were going out in Bentonville and Rogers and we were getting last calls at 11:30, and we just thought the community was underserved as far as that goes," Solano said of his and co-owner Karen Leibowitz's experience.

They started Backroom in July 2023 as a popup and hosted events at bars and homes.

Background: CACHE used the warehouse from 2021 until late last year as studio space for artists and events. Backroom will continue to rent studio space to artists and dance organizations and allow artists to sell their work out of the building, Solano said.

What happened: The regional arts organization's time at the building had "run its course," its spokesperson Brittany Johnson told Axios. The organization was using it as an experiment to engage the arts community in Bentonville.

What's next: CACHE will focus its efforts on its space at The Medium in downtown Springdale. Leaders hope that the artists it's built relationships with in Bentonville will work with them in Springdale, Johnson said.