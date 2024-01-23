Judge dismisses lawsuit against Board of Corrections

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Monday dismissed Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin's lawsuit against the state's Board of Corrections, AP reported.

What happened: Griffin accused the board of violating the state's Freedom of Information Act when it hired a lawyer in a closed session to represent the board in its lawsuit against Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and then Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri.

Background: The dispute started when the board resisted Sanders' and Profiri's efforts to add prison beds, arguing that the state's prisons did not have enough staff to support more inmates.

Since then, a judge upheld the board's right to fire the corrections secretary. The board fired him, and Sanders hired Profiri as a senior advisor on her staff hours later.

What they're saying: Fox said in his order that Griffin's office had not complied with his earlier order to obtain special counsel for the board or to approve its outside attorney as special counsel.

Fox previously said Griffin had "sued his own clients, in violation of his duties and responsibilities legislatively mandated to him by the Arkansas General Assembly," the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

What's next: Griffin plans to appeal the decision, AP reported.