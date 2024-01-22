Monday Munchies: Savory Southern plates in Rogers

Share on email (opens in new window)

I recently dined at The Blackberry Brasserie in Rogers.

What's happening: The restaurant opened last summer and boasts "elevated southern food" and even "Arkansas on a plate." I can't argue with it.

On the menu: Entrees include quail with fried okra, herb-crusted lamb chops and country-fried tofu. And a southern collard green melt that I'm trying next time.

What I ate: It doesn't get more southern than crawfish hushpuppies. This appetizer with a kick is a must-try.

I ordered the Ozark bone-in pork chop with brown butter gnocchi and sampled my fellow diner's fried-chicken spaghetti.

The pork chop was tender, while the spaghetti had a mildly spicy tomato sauce that worked nicely with some classic crispy fried chicken. This is comfort food at its finest.

What's with blackberry? It pops up in a few options, like blackberry pound cake and a blackberry pecan salad.

I tried the namesake cocktail, the Smoked Blackberry Old Fashioned — a twist on the classic whiskey cocktail with a house blackberry grenadine. Smokey and fruity.

By the numbers: The heftier dinner options are $26-$45; sandwiches, salads and bowls run $12-$18.

When and where: 11am-9pm Tuesday through Thursday and 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday at 3300 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers