Walmart pharmacies to provide free health screenings this weekend
More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will offer free health screenings, discounted immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday, Jan. 20.
Details: The retailer will provide free screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision screenings will be available at some locations.
- Immunizations for flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella, chicken pox/shingles, whooping cough, and hepatitis A and B will be offered at reduced prices, Walmart said in a news release.
- Customers also will have a chance to talk with pharmacists.
Be smart: Services will be available from 10am to 2pm local time.
- Customers can search for the nearest location at Walmart's Wellness hub.
Of note: If you happen to be in Los Angeles, actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who emceed the company's 2023 shareholders event, will make appearances at some locations.
Zoom in: In NWA, more than 20 locations will participate, including stores in Pea Ridge, Farmington, Centerton and Siloam Springs.
