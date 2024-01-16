Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will offer free health screenings, discounted immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday, Jan. 20.

Details: The retailer will provide free screenings for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. Vision screenings will be available at some locations.

Immunizations for flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella, chicken pox/shingles, whooping cough, and hepatitis A and B will be offered at reduced prices, Walmart said in a news release.

Customers also will have a chance to talk with pharmacists.

Be smart: Services will be available from 10am to 2pm local time.

Customers can search for the nearest location at Walmart's Wellness hub.

Of note: If you happen to be in Los Angeles, actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who emceed the company's 2023 shareholders event, will make appearances at some locations.

Zoom in: In NWA, more than 20 locations will participate, including stores in Pea Ridge, Farmington, Centerton and Siloam Springs.