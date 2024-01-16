Share on email (opens in new window)

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, spoke Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of The 1619 Project, addressed several hundred people Saturday at the Fayetteville Public Library.

A Knight Chair in race and journalism at Howard University, she was part of the 28th annual Recommitment Celebration hosted by the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council.

Of note: A Hulu documentary series titled "The 1619 Project" hosted by Hannah-Jones recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

She and Oprah Winfrey were executive producers of the series.

Flashback: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher Walter E. Hussman Jr. opposed Hannah-Jones for a tenure position at the University of North Carolina in 2021.

Hussman committed $25 million to the school in 2019.

Hannah-Jones ultimately dropped pursuit of the UNC position and joined Howard University.

What happened: Hannah-Jones discussed the flap Saturday but didn't mention Hussman by name.

The UNC board approved her for tenure, she told the crowd, but she knew two days into the controversy she would go to an historically Black university.

Yes, but: She did mention U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and his Saving American History Act of 2021, which seeks to prohibit the use of federal funds to pay for The 1619 Project curriculum in public schools.

The bill states that the project's information "... threatens the integrity of the Union by denying the true principles on which it was founded."

What she said: "I'm a bad 'B' … but if a single piece of journalism can bring down the union…" maybe it's not that strong to begin with, Hannah-Jones said.