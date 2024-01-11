2 hours ago - News
Arkansas had 9 mass shootings in 2023
There were 9 mass shootings — instances that involved four or more victims — in Arkansas last year.
- At least 43 people were killed or injured, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.
By the numbers: 2023 mass shootings were up from five in both 2022 and 2021.
The big picture: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was in 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
