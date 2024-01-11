Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2024; Chart: Axios Visuals

There were 9 mass shootings — instances that involved four or more victims — in Arkansas last year.

At least 43 people were killed or injured, according to data from Gun Violence Archive.

By the numbers: 2023 mass shootings were up from five in both 2022 and 2021.

The big picture: Nationally, 656 mass shootings took place in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was in 2021 when there were 689, according to the Gun Violence Archive.