Arkansans for Limited Government on Monday submitted its third draft proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing a limited right to abortion.

State of play: Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin must approve of the language before the group can begin gathering signatures that could allow the amendment to be included on the ballot in November.

What they're saying: "... The revised Arkansas Abortion Amendment carefully addressed each concern the Attorney General expressed in his November opinion," the group said in a statement after Griffin rejected the second attempt.

"We are pleased that the AG largely agrees with the proposed changes. Our group will work with the drafter to make the singular correction requested in today's opinion."

Details: The latest version of the Arkansas Abortion Amendment would not allow the state government to "prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion services (A) in cases of rape, (B) in cases of incest, (C) in the event of a fatal fetal anomaly, or (D) when, in a physician's good medical judgment, abortion services are needed to protect a pregnant female's life or to protect a pregnant female from a physical disorder, physical illness or physical injury."

What's next: If Griffin approves the title and language, ALG will have until July 5 to gather nearly 91,000 signatures from registered voters.