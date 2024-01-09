Jan 9, 2024 - News

The Agenda: What's on deck at NWA city councils this week

Rogers City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Bentonville will vote on:

  • A $510,000 professional-services agreement with Minthun, Inc., for a feasibility study, master plan and building design for expanding City Hall. The Walton Family Foundation is paying for the contract.

Rogers will consider:

  • Committing about $3.2 million from city reserves "for the purpose of ensuring that the Rogers Local Fire Pension Fund will remain fully funded in the event of a shortfall of funds in the Rogers Fire Pension investment portfolio."

Springdale will vote on:

  • An approximately $16.5 million contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for construction of West Emma Avenue from 48th Street to 40th Street.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall

