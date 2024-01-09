The Agenda: What's on deck at NWA city councils this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bentonville will vote on:

A $510,000 professional-services agreement with Minthun, Inc., for a feasibility study, master plan and building design for expanding City Hall. The Walton Family Foundation is paying for the contract.

Rogers will consider:

Committing about $3.2 million from city reserves "for the purpose of ensuring that the Rogers Local Fire Pension Fund will remain fully funded in the event of a shortfall of funds in the Rogers Fire Pension investment portfolio."

Springdale will vote on:

An approximately $16.5 million contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors for construction of West Emma Avenue from 48th Street to 40th Street.

Go to the meetings: 6pm at Bentonville and Springdale city halls; 6:30pm at Rogers City Hall