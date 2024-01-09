Jan 9, 2024 - News

Arkansas' annual squirrel-hunting competition set for this week

A squirrel prior to the start of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

If the weather has you feeling squirrelly, you can always get outside and hunt.

State of play: Open season on Arkansas' tree rodents starts Friday at noon and runs for 24 hours. It's the annual Big Squirrel Challenge, where participants compete for the heaviest combined weight of a three-squirrel limit.

Details: No registration is required, but hunters must follow the current guidebook.

First and second places will be awarded in four categories:

  • Adult — fox squirrels
  • Adult — mixed bag or gray squirrels only
  • Youth — fox squirrels only
  • Youth — mixed bag or gray squirrels only

Of note: Gray squirrels are likely to be found in more densely wooded areas, while the larger fox squirrel is more commonly found along the edges of forests and in more open timber, according to the state Game and Fish Commission.

Threat level: A cold front and rain is due Friday in NWA, so it may be unpleasant and slightly dangerous.

What's next: Statewide winners will be announced Monday.

