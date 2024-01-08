Monday Munchies: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken
If Big Chicken is an indicator of what direction the U.S. is headed in 2024, we may be doomed.
Driving the news: One of the hottest concepts in fast food opened in Fayetteville recently.
- Another location is planned for Springdale.
The setup: The menu is mostly sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, salads and sweets.
- Because you have to go all in on a review, I ordered The Ultimate (aka The Big & Sloppy), a fried-chicken sandwich topped with crispy fried onions, garlic barbecue aioli and — gulp! — mac and cheese.
- The meal comes with regular fries, which are an unusual, flat-cut steak style, and a drink ($14). Sweet-potato waffle fries are an option.
The verdict: The food is fast, fattening and delicious. Portions, like Shaq, are enormous.
- Did I eat it all? Yes.
- Was I ashamed? Most definitely.
- Will I eat it again? Never say never.
The bottom line: Big Chicken is the epitome of modern fast food in America — over the top, tasty and a tad quirky.
Threat level: The Ultimate weighs in at 920 calories, a fact that takes several steps to uncover despite a federal requirement that counts be posted on the menu.
- Still, the sandwich performs better than the Cobb salad that tops 1,160 calories.
- The regular fries aren't even listed.
💭 My thought bubble: The restaurant's mascot is a barrel-chested, chiseled rooster. Anyone who frequents this place isn't likely to look like him.
