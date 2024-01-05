Jan 5, 2024 - News

Shop local and more things to do in NWA this weekend

Here's how to celebrate the first weekend of 2024:

🛍 Go shopping — Check out a local vendor market Saturday morning at the Record in downtown Bentonville.

🚲 Go for a bike ride — Take a 30- or 36-mile route of rural roads through Pea Ridge on Sunday morning starting at Rapha Bentonville on West Central Avenue. Register for free.

🎸 Go hear some live music — Try Adeem the Artist tonight at The Momentary ($30) or Ozark Blues Society of NWA's "Bound for Beale Street" at George's Majestic Lounge ($15 or four for $50).

