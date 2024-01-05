Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Arkansas had the tenth-lowest homelessness rate in the country in 2023, per a recent federal report.

Driving the news: The state had 8.6 people experiencing homelessness per 10,000 people in 2023, down from 9 per 10,000 people in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

Details: The annual report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) attempts to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night — in this case, in late January 2023 — to offer a snapshot useful to policymakers, advocates, researchers and others.

Yes, but: Some advocates believe point-in-time counts can be misleading and may drastically underestimate the true number of individuals experiencing homelessness, as Axios Portland has reported.

The big picture: U.S. homelessness reached a record high in 2023, Axios' April Rubin reports, with about 653,100 people lacking adequate shelter.

Homelessness increased by about 12% nationwide from 2022 to 2023, per HUD's report.

The 2023 figure "is the highest number of people reported as experiencing homelessness on a single night since reporting began in 2007," per HUD.

Nationally, 20 in 10,000 people were experiencing homelessness in 2023.

The intrigue: While Arkansas' homelessness rate is among the lowest in the country, the percentage of people who are unsheltered — as in, living outdoors — is sixth highest at 51%. Of families with children experiencing homelessness, 28% were unsheltered — third most in the nation.

Between the lines: Black and Indigenous people were overrepresented among those experiencing homelessness nationwide, as has been the case in previous years.

Black people made up just 13% of the U.S. population in 2023, but 37% of all people without homes and 50% in families with children.

Zoom in: Families with children saw a 16% increase in homelessness across the nation.

This group made up about 28% of the homeless population, or roughly 186,100 people.

Unaccompanied youths made up 22% of all people under age 25 who were facing homelessness.

Of note: As the report points out, many pandemic-era social safety net programs — like income protections and eviction moratoriums — expired during 2023.

Shelters, meanwhile, largely went back to full capacity after capping admittance during the pandemic.

Both factors complicate comparisons of 2023's numbers with those from pandemic years, the report warns — another example of the pandemic muddying data collection and analysis efforts.