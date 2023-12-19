1 hour ago - News
What's in Springdale's 2024 budget
Springdale is ready for 2024. The city's financial plans include:
The big picture: Springdale expects to see about $72.15 million in revenue and $70.82 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of about $1.33 million.
🧑💼 Staff: Most city employees will receive raises of at least 4%, with many getting more. A few new positions are slated for next year — one each in the police, fire and planning departments, and one at the municipal airport.
- The new police position is a crisis intervention specialist whose pay is covered by a federal Department of Justice grant.
🧑🚒 Fire Department purchases
- $174,115 for software
- $97,500 on building improvements
- $57,500 on equipment
🌳 Parks and recreation purchases
- $577,000 on building and property improvements
👮 Police Department purchases
- $768,220 on vehicles plus $235,000 on equipment for vehicles
- $267,789 on other equipment
✈️ Municipal airport
- $87,000 on terminal improvements
🚦 Street Department purchases
- About $1.51 million on trail-related expenses, including construction
- $300,000 on traffic signals
- $100,000 for building improvements
