What's in Springdale's 2024 budget

Springdale is ready for 2024. The city's financial plans include:

The big picture: Springdale expects to see about $72.15 million in revenue and $70.82 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of about $1.33 million.

🧑‍💼 Staff: Most city employees will receive raises of at least 4%, with many getting more. A few new positions are slated for next year — one each in the police, fire and planning departments, and one at the municipal airport.

The new police position is a crisis intervention specialist whose pay is covered by a federal Department of Justice grant.

🧑‍🚒 Fire Department purchases

$174,115 for software

$97,500 on building improvements

$57,500 on equipment

🌳 Parks and recreation purchases

$577,000 on building and property improvements

👮 Police Department purchases

$768,220 on vehicles plus $235,000 on equipment for vehicles

$267,789 on other equipment

✈️ Municipal airport

$87,000 on terminal improvements

🚦 Street Department purchases