1 hour ago - News

What's in Springdale's 2024 budget

headshot
Illustration of a pattern of dollar bills fading from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Springdale is ready for 2024. The city's financial plans include:

The big picture: Springdale expects to see about $72.15 million in revenue and $70.82 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of about $1.33 million.

🧑‍💼 Staff: Most city employees will receive raises of at least 4%, with many getting more. A few new positions are slated for next year — one each in the police, fire and planning departments, and one at the municipal airport.

  • The new police position is a crisis intervention specialist whose pay is covered by a federal Department of Justice grant.

🧑‍🚒 Fire Department purchases

  • $174,115 for software
  • $97,500 on building improvements
  • $57,500 on equipment

🌳 Parks and recreation purchases

  • $577,000 on building and property improvements

👮 Police Department purchases

  • $768,220 on vehicles plus $235,000 on equipment for vehicles
  • $267,789 on other equipment

✈️ Municipal airport

  • $87,000 on terminal improvements

🚦 Street Department purchases

  • About $1.51 million on trail-related expenses, including construction
  • $300,000 on traffic signals
  • $100,000 for building improvements
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more