Famous Arkansans who died in 2023

Ryan Mallett (left) in 2010 and Alex Collins in 2015. Photos: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We want to remember a few notable people with Arkansas connections who passed away this year.

Jeweler and businessman Bill Underwood of Fayetteville died April 2 after a struggle with cancer. He was 90.

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned June 27 at a Florida beach.

Arkansas state treasurer Mark Lowery had two strokes before he died at 66 on July 26.

Alex Collins, a former Razorbacks running back, died in an August motorcycle accident just days before his 29th birthday.

The bottom line: A part of Arkansas' fabric, their contributions to our state and community helped make us who we are.