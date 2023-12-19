1 hour ago - News
Famous Arkansans who died in 2023
We want to remember a few notable people with Arkansas connections who passed away this year.
- Jeweler and businessman Bill Underwood of Fayetteville died April 2 after a struggle with cancer. He was 90.
- Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned June 27 at a Florida beach.
- Arkansas state treasurer Mark Lowery had two strokes before he died at 66 on July 26.
- Alex Collins, a former Razorbacks running back, died in an August motorcycle accident just days before his 29th birthday.
The bottom line: A part of Arkansas' fabric, their contributions to our state and community helped make us who we are.
