Monday Munchies: Lonnie's Table is a Fayetteville breakfast gem
Worth here. Breakfast? Yes. Tacos? Yes, please.
Breakfast tacos? Hell, yeah!
That's what I thought when turquoise food trailer Lonnie's Table popped on my radar.
The setup: Tucked away on an obscure street just off College Avenue in Fayetteville, one doesn't stumble into the place place — it's more go if you know.
- Just south of Lewis Chrysler Dodge, the eatery is in the parking lot behind Bedford Camera & Video.
The food: Lonnie's menu is concise with a few breakfast offerings, sliders, burgers and a few sandwiches.
- The banana bread caught my eye with its "fluffy peanut butter icing," but it sells fast and early.
- Lonnie, the owner, makes cinnamon rolls on Tuesdays and Thursdays but warns that she sells out quickly.
The verdict: The breakfast street tacos sounded good one cool winter morn.
- Three come with scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, red sauce and crema sauce ($5) and added bacon (75 cents).
- They hit the spot — hot and tasty with just a hint of spice. Three were more than enough for breakfast.
Of note: Lonnie uses flour tortillas instead of corn.
Try it: Open 6:30am-2:30pm, Monday-Friday.
Yes, but: The truck will be closed this week through Dec. 26, and on Jan.1 and Jan. 8.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.