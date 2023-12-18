42 mins ago - Food and Drink

Monday Munchies: Lonnie's Table is a Fayetteville breakfast gem

Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Worth here. Breakfast? Yes. Tacos? Yes, please.

Breakfast tacos? Hell, yeah!

That's what I thought when turquoise food trailer Lonnie's Table popped on my radar.

The setup: Tucked away on an obscure street just off College Avenue in Fayetteville, one doesn't stumble into the place place — it's more go if you know.

The food: Lonnie's menu is concise with a few breakfast offerings, sliders, burgers and a few sandwiches.

  • The banana bread caught my eye with its "fluffy peanut butter icing," but it sells fast and early.
  • Lonnie, the owner, makes cinnamon rolls on Tuesdays and Thursdays but warns that she sells out quickly.

The verdict: The breakfast street tacos sounded good one cool winter morn.

  • Three come with scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, red sauce and crema sauce ($5) and added bacon (75 cents).
  • They hit the spot — hot and tasty with just a hint of spice. Three were more than enough for breakfast.

Of note: Lonnie uses flour tortillas instead of corn.

Try it: Open 6:30am-2:30pm, Monday-Friday.

Yes, but: The truck will be closed this week through Dec. 26, and on Jan.1 and Jan. 8.

