Monday Munchies: Lonnie's Table is a Fayetteville breakfast gem

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Worth here. Breakfast? Yes. Tacos? Yes, please.

Breakfast tacos? Hell, yeah!

That's what I thought when turquoise food trailer Lonnie's Table popped on my radar.

The setup: Tucked away on an obscure street just off College Avenue in Fayetteville, one doesn't stumble into the place place — it's more go if you know.

Just south of Lewis Chrysler Dodge, the eatery is in the parking lot behind Bedford Camera & Video.

The food: Lonnie's menu is concise with a few breakfast offerings, sliders, burgers and a few sandwiches.

The banana bread caught my eye with its "fluffy peanut butter icing," but it sells fast and early.

Lonnie, the owner, makes cinnamon rolls on Tuesdays and Thursdays but warns that she sells out quickly.

The verdict: The breakfast street tacos sounded good one cool winter morn.

Three come with scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado, red sauce and crema sauce ($5) and added bacon (75 cents).

They hit the spot — hot and tasty with just a hint of spice. Three were more than enough for breakfast.

Of note: Lonnie uses flour tortillas instead of corn.

Try it: Open 6:30am-2:30pm, Monday-Friday.

Yes, but: The truck will be closed this week through Dec. 26, and on Jan.1 and Jan. 8.