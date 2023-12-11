Monday Munchies: After-work bites with a side of art

The lovely spot for drinks and apps you've been searching for has been here all along — just a little overshadowed by all its home has to offer.

Background: Eleven, inside Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, often does upscale dining experiences. The museum regularly uses the space — grand with high domed ceilings and a hanging gold heart art installation you can't miss — for all kinds of special events.

Yes, but: The seating area is also a landing space for museumgoers to snack and recharge with refreshments from the nearby coffee bar and grab-and-go, or enjoy a $15ish lunch.

The intrigue: Eleven offers a Bar N Bites menu with cocktails and shareable small plates on Thursday and Friday evenings. I wanted to spend a chill Friday night there with a friend after a workweek and a visit to the temporary Annie Leibovitz exhibit.

It's a quiet and beautiful space. Take your pick of where to sit in the exceptionally spacious dining area.

On the menu: We shared an order of fries; flatbread with garlic, arugula, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham and aleppo; and brûléed squash — the most interesting of the dishes. It is slices of squash served with a creamy fondue that you'll also be tempted to dip your fries in.

When and where: 4-8pm Thursdays and Fridays at 600 Museum Way in Bentonville

Bonus: Happy hour is 4-6:30pm. House wines and beer are half price, and cocktails are $2 off. I went with the Shutter Snap ($11 at happy hour) with rye whiskey, ginger and bitters.