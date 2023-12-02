Share on email (opens in new window)

A couple stops for a selfie at the Bentonville Square. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Here's how to maximize your holiday cheer in Northwest Arkansas this year. 🎄 Marvel at holiday lights Downtown Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville — Wander the streets while they're lit up for the season.

Drive through the Magical Lights Adventure at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Get tickets.

See lights and inflatables at the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display in Fayetteville. Admission is $10.

🎭 See "A Christmas Carol"

TheatreSquared's production of this classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghosts of Christmas past, present and future is on stage through Christmas Eve. Get tickets.

❄️ Indulge in a Winter Night

Walton Arts Center is hosting a holiday bar each Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22 with snow globes that seat up to eight people and live music.

🍻 Check out Christmas at Pinpoint

The downtown Fayetteville bar with old school pinball machines is decked out in Instagramable Christmas decor.

🍸 Have a festive cocktail at Miracle on 2nd Street

Undercroft, the bar under Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville, is temporarily transformed into Miracle on 2nd Street, complete with a special menu.

🎻 Hear some classics at "A Very SoNA Christmas"

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas plays two shows on Dec. 9 at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets.

⛸ Go ice skating

It's a downright dreamy winter wonderland in downtown Bentonville at The Rink at Lawrence Plaza. See the calendar.

🎅 Take the kids to the Whoville Holiday Extravaganza

They can write letters to Santa, meet the Grinch and decorate cookies Dec. 10 at the Rogers Convention Center. Get tickets.