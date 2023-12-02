Dec 2, 2023 - Things to Do
Holiday lights and more can't-miss events to celebrate the season
Here's how to maximize your holiday cheer in Northwest Arkansas this year.
🎄 Marvel at holiday lights
- Downtown Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville — Wander the streets while they're lit up for the season.
- Drive through the Magical Lights Adventure at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Get tickets.
- See lights and inflatables at the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display in Fayetteville. Admission is $10.
🎭 See "A Christmas Carol"
- TheatreSquared's production of this classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghosts of Christmas past, present and future is on stage through Christmas Eve. Get tickets.
- Walton Arts Center is hosting a holiday bar each Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22 with snow globes that seat up to eight people and live music.
🍻 Check out Christmas at Pinpoint
- The downtown Fayetteville bar with old school pinball machines is decked out in Instagramable Christmas decor.
🍸 Have a festive cocktail at Miracle on 2nd Street
- Undercroft, the bar under Preacher's Son in downtown Bentonville, is temporarily transformed into Miracle on 2nd Street, complete with a special menu.
🎻 Hear some classics at "A Very SoNA Christmas"
- The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas plays two shows on Dec. 9 at Walton Arts Center. Get tickets.
⛸ Go ice skating
- It's a downright dreamy winter wonderland in downtown Bentonville at The Rink at Lawrence Plaza. See the calendar.
🎅 Take the kids to the Whoville Holiday Extravaganza
They can write letters to Santa, meet the Grinch and decorate cookies Dec. 10 at the Rogers Convention Center. Get tickets.
