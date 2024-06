Share on email (opens in new window)

Jodi Kantor (left) and Megan Twohey. Photo: Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the investigative journalists who exposed years of sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein, will discuss their experiences Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Details: The Pulitzer Prize winners will take the stage Dec. 8 at 6pm.

Tickets are $30, or $24 for museum members.

Context: "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement" recounts the duo's investigation for The New York Times.

The authors plan to discuss the book and "delve deep into courage, resilience and truth, offering a captivating exploration beyond headlines," according to a news release.

Of note: Both Kantor and Twohey were recently photographed by Annie Leibovitz. The portrait is on view at Crystal Bridges through January.