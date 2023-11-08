What we're sipping: A boozy pumpkin spice treat in downtown Bentonville

Alex here. I have a seasonal drink for those of you who can't get enough pumpkin spice.

What's happening: I tried the pumpkin spice white Russian at The Hub Bike Lounge in downtown Bentonville. To my delight, a little pumpkin never hurt the classic cocktail made with vodka, cream and coffee liqueur.

The colder months are a nice time to give white Russians a try — summer just doesn't scream cocktails with dairy. And the pumpkin spice is a nice spin.

Zoom out: The Hub is a casual spot geared toward cyclists but a place for anyone who wants a drink and a bite. My personal favorite is the smoked salmon baguette.

When and where: 8am-10pm Wednesday-Saturday and 11am-9pm Sunday at 410 SW A St., Suite 2, in Bentonville.