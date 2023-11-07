Arkansas Music Pavilion announces concert lineup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hootie & The Blowfish are coming to Rogers. Photo courtesy of Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has begun announcing its concert lineup for next year. Here's who we know is coming to town so far.

April 27 — Riley Green with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley

Tickets range $30-$90.

May 1 — Greta Van Fleet with Geese

$50-$125

May 2 — NEEDTOBREATHE

$30-$70

May 3 — Parker McCollum with Corey Kent

$33-$90

May 31 — Hootie & The Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain

$40-$180

June 26 — New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

$40-$500

July 21 — Tate McRae

$30-$80

Aug. 10 — Lainey Wilson with Ian Munsick and Zach Top

$40-$130

Sept. 10 — Creed with Daughtry and Finger Eleven

$40-$160

Get tickets.