Monday Munchies: Mediterranean food in Fayetteville

Alex here. I'd be remiss if I didn't ensure you know about one of our true restaurant gems.

What's happening: Petra Cafe has been a rare spot for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food in NWA for about 20 years. Whether you've passed by it all this time or are new here, there's no time like the present to give it a try.

With platters and an a la carte menu, you can take a tour of some of the classics.

The scene: The restaurant is tucked inside the same building off the Fayetteville square as Taste of Thai. It's a cozy space with a diner feel that has 22 seats, including the bar. The walls and shelves are covered in trinkets and newspaper articles representing the country Jordan.

What I ate: The super sandwich — hummus, baba ganoush (a spread made with eggplant, olive oil and lemon juice), tabbouleh and falafel topped with tahini sauce on pita bread — with a Greek salad.

The sandwich is packed with herbs, and the cucumber breaks up the softness of the other fillings with some crunch.

Of note: Petra Cafe's menu is a friend to vegans and vegetarians. Most of the nonmeat dishes, including the super sandwich, are vegan.

When and where: 11am-2:30pm Monday-Saturday at 31 E. Center St., Suite 101, in Fayetteville.