A pop-up bar and more things to do in NWA this week

Have some fun on a weeknight.

💃 Inverse Performance Art Festival — The four-day festival kicks off Thursday at The Momentary in Bentonville. Get general admission passes for $25.

🍸 In2 the Woods pop-up bar — TheatreSquared in Fayetteville is hosting an enchanted forest-themed pop-up bar with a spooky night on Halloween. Otherwise, the bar is open Thursday through Saturday until Nov. 18; there is no cover charge.

🚂 Adult Night at the Scott Family Amazeum — The kids museum in Bentonville will be just for (21 and up) kids at heart Thursday night. You can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a dose of 90s nostalgia — and wear a 90s outfit.

Get tickets for $35, which includes two drinks.