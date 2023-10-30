Updated 1 hour ago - Things to Do

A pop-up bar and more things to do in NWA this week

headshot
an illustration of a sugar cookie decorated with frosting forming a winking emoji with its tongue sticking out

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Have some fun on a weeknight.

💃 Inverse Performance Art Festival — The four-day festival kicks off Thursday at The Momentary in Bentonville. Get general admission passes for $25.

🍸 In2 the Woods pop-up bar — TheatreSquared in Fayetteville is hosting an enchanted forest-themed pop-up bar with a spooky night on Halloween. Otherwise, the bar is open Thursday through Saturday until Nov. 18; there is no cover charge.

🚂 Adult Night at the Scott Family Amazeum — The kids museum in Bentonville will be just for (21 and up) kids at heart Thursday night. You can explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a dose of 90s nostalgia — and wear a 90s outfit.

Get tickets for $35, which includes two drinks.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more