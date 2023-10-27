Five awful movies for your Halloween (dis)pleasure

Share on email (opens in new window)

Joan Crawford in "Trog." Photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Tired of chasing the best movie I could find every weekend, I started looking for the worst.

Here are a few Halloween-related flicks that are not worthy of your time:

"Trog" (1970) — In her last movie, Joan Crawford plays an anthropologist.

Shoddy costumes, a hackneyed plot and overacting, mostly leave viewers asking: Why, Joan — why? (On Prime)

👶 "It's Alive" (1974) — Like "Trog," special effects are primitive. A rubbery demon-baby with fangs and claws is the only attraction.

John Ryan's tortured performance is the scariest element. (On Prime)

✈️ "Goke, Body Snatcher from Hell" (1968) — Survivors of a Japanese plane crash face a vampire-alien assailant that threatens humankind.

Bickering for water, votes, sex and world peace means they're doomed. (On Roku)

✂️ "Scissors" (1991) — Starring Sharon Stone, this thriller's plot is paper thin and contains a subplot that serves no purpose. At all.

"Scissors" is superbly loathsome. (On Prime)

⁉️ "The Brood" (1979) — There's a genuine creep factor driving some revulsion, but it's undermined by flat characters, weird twists and a poor script.

It won't fail to disappoint. (On Max)

Of note: Some of these movies may contain short scenes not suitable for minors.