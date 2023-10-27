Buffalo National River town hall draws huge crowd

An estimated 1,200 people gathered at the Jasper school auditorium Thursday night for an informational town hall meeting. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

Jasper, a burg of about 600, is at the confluence of agriculture, recreation and economics.

What's happening: An estimated 1,200 people crammed into the town's school auditorium and its hallways Thursday for an informational town hall about the future of the Buffalo National River.

Why it matters: Changing the river to a national park could draw federal money for improvements, bringing more tourists and hiking the outdoor economy.

Yes, but: More people and traffic on the roads and river could forever change the nature of rural communities carved along the banks and bluffs of the Buffalo.

Flashback: Results of a poll posted online this month said 64% of the 412 respondents would want their congressperson to vote for designation of the river as the Buffalo River National Park & Preserve.

The survey paid for by the Runway Group, a holding company owned by Walmart heirs Steuart and Tom Walton, interviewed voters in Baxter, Madison, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.

The intrigue: Absent from the speaker lineup was any representative from the Runway Group.

Misty Langdon, who organized the meeting, said Runway sent her a statement to read but she declined.

Spokespersons for the group did not respond to Axios' request for the statement.

Quick take: Speakers gave short presentations for about an hour-and-a-half, including state Sen. Bryan King (R-Green Forest); Gordon Watkins, president of the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance; and Jared Philips, a farmer and professor at the University of Arkansas. Some key points:

Attendees applauded and booed to show overwhelming opposition to any change to the river's status.

Speakers said residents of communities adjacent to the river were not included in any conversation about a potential change in the river's designation.

Several speakers poked holes in the phone survey's questions, saying some were misleading.

Wendy Finn of Fayetteville, who grew up in Newton County, pointed to the survey's methodology, which showed 47% of respondents were in Baxter County, which has the smallest portion of the river of the five counties surveyed.

Many residents told Axios they're afraid of losing their land if the area becomes a national park.

What they're saying: "There's nothing like this anywhere else in the world," said Gene Bell, a cattle farmer who bought his land in 1983.

He said those involved with the survey had "undermined" the community and that "it gives you a bad feeling."

What's next: Brinkley Cook-Campbell, a lawyer who grew up in Mount Judea, asked attendees to sign an open letter opposing any change to the river.