Data: Middle West Review, Emerson College Polling; Note: Includes 22 states traditionally considered part of or surrounding the Midwest; Map: Axios Visuals

Nearly 27% of polled Arkansans need help — they think this is the Midwest.

Driving the news: Emerson College and the Middle West Review published a report this month asking 11,000 people in 22 states if they considered themselves Midwest residents.

Reality check: The U.S. Census calls Arkansas the South and distinguishes our Missouri neighbors to the north as the Midwest. About 95% of their residents agree.

Zoom out: Most residents in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Illinois, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma and Wyoming consider themselves Midwesterners, according to the study.

Alex's thought bubble: Arkansas is definitely the South, although I will concede that other parts of the state can feel culturally more southern than NWA.