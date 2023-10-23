Monday Munchies: Where to find Szechuan in Rogers

Alex here. I grabbed a weeknight dinner at a new-to-me Chinese restaurant.

The scene: China Cafe is a casual spot inside a strip mall off West Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers where you start off with some complimentary edamame and then pick from all your favorite Chinese food staples, plus some.

The intrigue: There's a whole Szechuan menu with dishes like cumin lamb with potato, chicken with eggplant in garlic sauce, and bean curds on a sizzling plate.

Szechuan (or Sichuan) cuisine comes from the Sichuan province of China and is typically spicy and peppery. You can't always find it at any Chinese restaurant around here.

What I ate: Sesame chicken with steamed rice. (You can opt for fried rice.) And a spring roll, of course.

The sesame chicken wasn't overly sweet or greasy and was fried just right. I took half of it home, so I got two meals for $13.25.

Of note: China Cafe doesn't serve alcohol.

When and where: 11am-8pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am-9pm Friday and Saturday at 2600 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 80, in Rogers.