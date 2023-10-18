The Shift: Mejo app simplifies medical record-keeping

Ryan Sheedy, the parent of a child with a rare genetic mutation, became fed up and fatigued by filling out repetitive forms for each new specialist's office.

So, he built an app.

Why it matters: Bentonville-based Mejo combines important medical data like medications, treatments and diagnoses into a single database.

This paints a fuller picture and makes it easier for parents to share consistent and concise histories with a succession of healthcare providers, Sheedy said.

What he's saying: "My son has Costello syndrome, but he's also a twin … he loves the color purple. He does equestrian therapy. He uses sign language and an AAC device to communicate. That type of information is not in his medical chart," he told Axios.

"But it's still crucial for those that are caring for him to understand and know about."

The big picture: About 30 million people in the U.S. have a rare disease and about half are children, Sheedy said.

While electronic health records are more common in hospitals and doctor's offices, there's been a gap for a service that gives the patient more control in their care, Sheedy said.

How it works: Functioning like a medical journal, a parent opens a secure account and records information about their child's condition and history.

Its design is simple enough that one can do it with a child in their lap, he said.

A full report can be printed or shared electronically.

Details: Sheedy and co-founder Bret Koncak are targeting the pediatric and rare-disease space with the app, but they think it could easily scale for more routine use.

Koncak is a former VP at healthcare tech company Cerner Corp.; Sheedy formerly worked in marketing.

Mejo is free to about 2,000 users now, but the company is generating revenue by helping patient-advocacy groups build their own medical journaling platforms.

The bottom line: Sheedy isn't seeking financing but is glad to network and talk with potential investors.

