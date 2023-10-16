Monday Munchies: Pasta night in Rogers

Alex here. This one is for those who have had a long day and just want a good, familiar pasta dish.

What's happening: Napoli's Italian Restaurant in Rogers has everything you'd expect on an Italian menu — nothing more, nothing less.

Think fettuccine alfredo, chicken marsala or a pasta sampler with lasagna, ravioli and manicotti.

The intrigue: There's something comforting about a place where you can have any classic Italian pasta dish done well without a "fancy special experience" price tag. Most entrees are $15-$20. It's a relaxed spot that's still easily a nice date-night destination.

What I ate: I tried both a creamy dish — tortellini alla panna with chicken — and a marinara-based dish — manicotti. Both were exactly what I had in mind when I had a craving for Italian.

Don't forget to ask for the free oil-garlic-basil sauce and bread to start.

When and where: 4-9:30pm Tuesday-Thursday; 4-10:30pm Friday; 11am-10:30pm Saturday; and 11am-8:30pm Sunday at 463 N. 46th St. in Rogers.