Rogers Oktoberfest and more things to do in NWA this weekend

🛍 Vintage Market Days — Shop for art, antiques, clothing, jewelry and home decor Oct. 13-15 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

🎭 "The Band's Visit" — It's opening weekend for this musical at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. A band of musicians arrive in a town and bring it "to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways." Weekend showtimes include 7:30pm Friday and 2pm and 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday. It runs through Nov. 5.

Get tickets ranging $35-$69, with some $10 tickets available for patrons under 30.

🍻 Rogers Oktoberfest — About 25 regional breweries, wineries and home brewers will be at the Railyard Park at 2pm Saturday. Get tickets for $50.