Arkansas' birth rate declines over past 15 years

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Arkansas' birth rate fell nearly 20% between 2007 and 2022.

Context: The state has the 20th-highest birth rate in the nation, coming in a little above the national average of 11.1 births per 1,000 people. Arkansas' rate fell from 14.5 births per 1,000 people in 2007 to 11.7 in 2022.

The nationwide birth rate declined 23% from 14.3 births per 1,000 people in 2007.

Why it matters: Birth rates tend to fall as income rises, meaning lower birth rates can reflect greater prosperity at both the national and individual levels. (Many factors drive this, including a sense among wealthier people that they need fewer children to support them financially as they age.)

Yet, the opposite can also be true, as people who feel they can't afford children choose not to have them.

Lower birth rates can also be an indication of better access to contraception, family planning and abortion.

And they tend to be lower in societies with higher rates of women in the workforce — though that relationship is becoming increasingly complicated. (That doesn't hold up as well in places with stronger parental-leave laws, for example.)

Some fear that if the birth rate dips too low, it will bring about a crisis where there are too few young people to care for an aging populace.

The intrigue: Before COVID-19, the national birth rate was steadily declining year over year, except for a slight bump in 2014.

It dropped from 11.4 in 2019 to 11.0 in 2020, remained flat in 2021 and even ticked up slightly in 2022 to 11.1.

Yes, but: The number of births nationwide increased only slightly from 2021 to 2022, from 3.66 million to 3.67 million.

The overall population, however, fell from 333.3 million to 331.9 million. Fewer people + a relatively constant number of births = a greater birth rate.

Ultimately, stabilization from the pandemic and the 2022 uptick in birth rates may only be a "short-term deviation from an ongoing trend of considerably greater importance," a Brookings Institution report states.

The bottom line: It'll take a few more years before the pandemic's impact on birth rates is fully understood. Meanwhile, it seems likely the overall rate will resume its downward trend as post-pandemic normality continues to return.