Have a horror-themed drink at this pop-up bar in Fayetteville
Nightmare on Block Street, a pop-up bar at Pinpoint in downtown Fayetteville, is a mandatory Halloween activity for ages 21 and up.
The scene: It's decked out in Halloween decor from floor to ceiling. Each booth has a different horror pop-culture theme ranging from Scooby Doo to Friday the 13th. And the bar's usual pinball machines are still up for grabs.
The menu: Super gimmicky with one "blood bag" cocktail coming in an IV bag, test-tube shots and a frozen, pumpkin spice "Scooby whip."
- The Monster Mash with bourbon, Aperol, lemon, rosemary and orange bitters comes in a lighted cup with plastic vampire teeth. Order it with the Graveyard Cake — you "dig" into this chocolate cake and can eat the white-chocolate skeleton.
When and where: 4pm-2am Tuesday-Sunday at 23 North Block Ave. in Fayetteville.
Zoom out: Here are a few nonalcoholic options for spooky eats.
- For the hungry monsters: Bentonville is home to a horror-themed food truck year round. Stop by The Witching Hour on Southwest A Street where onion rings are "crop circles," and you can get a Texas Coleslaw Massacre or Bio-Eggsorcist burger.
For the little goblins: Take the kids to decorate a witchy black cat cake, a haunted gingerbread house or a witch's cauldron cake at Rick's Bakery in Fayetteville. Tickets range from $35-$45. Several class times are available.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.