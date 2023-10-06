Halloween(ish) festivities begin in Northwest Arkansas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Halloween isn't just one weekend of parties and trick-or-treating. Here's how you can celebrate in the coming weeks.

🎃 Corn mazes and pumpkin patches

Farmland Adventures in Springdale — Pick a pumpkin at the pumpkin patch and take the kids to the 9-acre corn maze. Plus, this place has a petting zoo and pony rides. Open Thursday-Saturday until Nov. 4; tickets $10-$14.

Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville — In addition to the corn maze and pumpkin patch, enjoy pumpkin painting, face painting and apple picking. Open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 29; tickets $13.

— In addition to the corn maze and pumpkin patch, enjoy pumpkin painting, face painting and apple picking. Open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 29; tickets $13. McGarrah Farms in Pea Ridge — Pick your own pumpkin or purchase one from our prepicked selection. Enjoy a hayride or corn maze while you're there. Open daily except Tuesday through Halloween; admission $12.

🙋 Test your spooky knowledge at trivia — Try Stephen King trivia at Boston Mountain Brewing in Fayetteville on Oct. 14, "supernatural" trivia at Black Apple Hard Cider in Springdale on Oct. 16, or Halloween movie trivia at Rendezvous Junction Brewing Co. in Rogers on Oct. 26.

Ozarktober — This family-friendly festival in downtown Springdale features live music from regional blues and bluegrass artists, hayrides and beer sampling. Oct. 13-14; tickets start at $5.

🧑‍🎨 Friday the 13th figure drawing — Draw a model wearing a Halloween costume at Art Ventures in Fayetteville; tickets $20.

📚 An evening with R.L. Stine — The "Goosebumps" author who entertained young readers with paranormal tales will be at Fayetteville Public Library on Oct. 26 as part of the True Lit festival.