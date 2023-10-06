1 hour ago - News

Four haunted houses to visit in NWA this Halloween

Alex Golden
It's not really Halloween month without a little bit of fright. For those who crave extra scares in October, here are four NWA haunted houses to check out.

Nightmares Haunted House

  • 3705 NW Frontage Road in Bentonville
  • Open 7-11pm every Friday and Saturday until Halloween
  • Get tickets for $25.

The Asylum House

  • 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs
  • 7pm to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October plus 7-11pm Halloween
  • Of note: This one warns against bringing small children. Too scary.
  • Get tickets ranging $20-$25.

Banshee Manor

  • Inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville
  • Starting 7pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 13 plus Oct. 30-31
  • Of note: No kids under 6 except "no scare" night Oct. 30
  • Get tickets for $15

Warehouse of Fear

  • 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs
  • 7-11pm Friday and Saturday
  • Get tickets for $25
