1 hour ago - News
Four haunted houses to visit in NWA this Halloween
It's not really Halloween month without a little bit of fright. For those who crave extra scares in October, here are four NWA haunted houses to check out.
- 3705 NW Frontage Road in Bentonville
- Open 7-11pm every Friday and Saturday until Halloween
- Get tickets for $25.
- 210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs
- 7pm to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October plus 7-11pm Halloween
- Of note: This one warns against bringing small children. Too scary.
- Get tickets ranging $20-$25.
- Inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville
- Starting 7pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 13 plus Oct. 30-31
- Of note: No kids under 6 except "no scare" night Oct. 30
- Get tickets for $15
- 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs
- 7-11pm Friday and Saturday
- Get tickets for $25
