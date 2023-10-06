Four haunted houses to visit in NWA this Halloween

It's not really Halloween month without a little bit of fright. For those who crave extra scares in October, here are four NWA haunted houses to check out.

Nightmares Haunted House

3705 NW Frontage Road in Bentonville

Open 7-11pm every Friday and Saturday until Halloween

Get tickets for $25.

The Asylum House

210 N. Main St. in Cave Springs

7pm to midnight every Friday and Saturday in October plus 7-11pm Halloween

Of note: This one warns against bringing small children. Too scary.

This one warns against bringing small children. Too scary. Get tickets ranging $20-$25.

Banshee Manor

Inside Lokomotion Family Fun Park at 4520 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville

Starting 7pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 13 plus Oct. 30-31

Of note: No kids under 6 except "no scare" night Oct. 30

No kids under 6 except "no scare" night Oct. 30 Get tickets for $15

Warehouse of Fear