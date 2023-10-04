Guest-pass system ready to go at XNA

Northwest Arkansas National Airport has a new guest-pass system that allows visitors to dine at airport restaurants and wave goodbye to traveling loved ones at the gate, 5 News reports.

How it works: Passes can be attained at a guest-pass kiosk by scanning your ID. You still have to go through security.

Flashback: Before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, it was common for people to go to the gate without a boarding pass. Not today.

What they're saying: "You get access to everything that an individual with a boarding pass would get access to, but you don't board the plane," XNA spokesperson Olivia Moore said, according to 5 News.