Taco Talk: Dynamo and bassoonist Lia Uribe

I recently met Lia Uribe, associate dean of Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, for tacos and conversation.

The setup: Uribe suggested Taqueria Guanajuato #1 in Springdale. I followed her lead. That's probably a good idea for most people.

She ordered al pastor, asada and "tripa" (tripe, or beef intestine), $3 each.

Less adventurous, I had al pastor, asada and quesabirria.

State of play: If there were such a thing as perpetual motion, Uribe would be the human incarnation.

She's the chief bassoonist with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, formerly played with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and routinely plays internationally. Oh, and she holds three academic degrees.

Until the recent promotion to associate dean, she also taught music at UA.

Yes, but: Her interest in advancing inclusiveness, representation, and diversity in the arts underpins most activities.

Uribe says it's important for women and Latinas to see representations of themselves playing in prestigious orchestras.

She also works to help unknown composers by seeking them out for original works she can perform.

"The decisions we make for what we play has the potential to affect people," she said, meaning both on a psychic level and commercially.

Uribe hosts "Sound Perimeter" on KUAF-FM, is a board member of Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE) and is founder of the RefleXions music series.

Our lunch plates at Taqueria Guanajuato. Photo: Worth Sparkman/Axios

The verdict: Uribe enjoyed her assortment of tacos — especially the tripe. I preferred the asada. We both used only the green sauce, which was very mild.

Originally from Colombia, Uribe said she's not a taco expert but knows what she likes, which is why she frequents Taqueria Guanajuato.

Listen to Uribe:

Ojo de Tormenta by Jorge Mockert

Swan Song by Katherine Murdock (starts at 6:19)

🎶 Taco Talk is a new regular feature. We'll sample a taqueria with the movers, shakers, artists and bakers of NWA, and rap about news in their world.