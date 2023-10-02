Monday Munchies: A Hawaiian lunch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex here. National chain Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill opened its first Arkansas location back in May in Springdale.

What's happening: Hawaiian Bros. is a fast-casual restaurant keeping it simple. You get a version of a plate lunch — one of four flavors of chicken, luau pig or veggies with rice and macaroni salad. Or you can opt for a side of veggies or pineapple.

What Alex ate: The kilauea chicken — sweet and spicy grilled chicken "with a lava-hot kick" with rice and macaroni salad. It does have a kick, but I wouldn't call it lava hot, so don't hesitate to order this if you want just a little fire.

I also sampled the Honolulu chicken — a savory option with garlic, green onions and sesame. I'd go with this one if you're not sure what to get. It's not spicy, and the green onion gives it something fresh.

By the numbers: The plates were each $11.95. Add this to your inexpensive, quick-lunch rotation.

Pro tip: Order a Dole Whip soft serve for a light dessert; the original pineapple flavor tops off a Hawaiian lunch.

When and where: 11am to midnight daily at 4515 W Sunset Ave., Springdale.