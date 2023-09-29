2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Axios NWA Does: Home bartending

Alex Golden

All the fixin's. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Alex here. I decided to up my friend-hosting game with some serious cocktails.

What happened: I ordered an Old Fashioned kit from Fayetteville-based Pink House Alchemy. It came with a 16-ounce bottle of toasted caramel syrup, a 4-ounce bottle of house bitters, four dehydrated orange slices for garnish, cardamom-soaked cherries and a recipe card.

  • Of note: The kits don't come with alcohol, so I picked up some Bulleit Bourbon.

The verdict: These were quick to make and went over really well with my crowd, one of whom isn't even an Old Fashioned fan. The caramel isn't overpowering and supplies a nice, rich flavor. If hosting only a small gathering, there'll be a ton of syrup left over that can be used to dress up some ice cream.

So pretty. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Pro tip: Invest in some large ice-cube trays so it can really look like it was made by a pro. The second step is to fill them — which I forgot.

The intrigue: You need not be a talented mixologist to make a good cocktail. These are easy recipes to follow that are a good jumping-off point for those new to cocktail mixing. Make them when you have people coming over and you're instantly a cooler host, which may come in handy right about now as we get into the holiday season.

  • These could also make a fun holiday gift. Throw in some booze and maybe even some barware.
  • Zoom out: We do have a local kitchen shop, folks. All of my barware — shaker, strainer, muddler, jigger and bar spoon — is from Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in downtown Rogers.

Try it: Order a cocktail-making kit of your choosing and pick it up at the store at 928 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more