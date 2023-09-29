Axios NWA Does: Home bartending

Alex here. I decided to up my friend-hosting game with some serious cocktails.

What happened: I ordered an Old Fashioned kit from Fayetteville-based Pink House Alchemy. It came with a 16-ounce bottle of toasted caramel syrup, a 4-ounce bottle of house bitters, four dehydrated orange slices for garnish, cardamom-soaked cherries and a recipe card.

Of note: The kits don't come with alcohol, so I picked up some Bulleit Bourbon.

The verdict: These were quick to make and went over really well with my crowd, one of whom isn't even an Old Fashioned fan. The caramel isn't overpowering and supplies a nice, rich flavor. If hosting only a small gathering, there'll be a ton of syrup left over that can be used to dress up some ice cream.

So pretty. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Pro tip: Invest in some large ice-cube trays so it can really look like it was made by a pro. The second step is to fill them — which I forgot.

The intrigue: You need not be a talented mixologist to make a good cocktail. These are easy recipes to follow that are a good jumping-off point for those new to cocktail mixing. Make them when you have people coming over and you're instantly a cooler host, which may come in handy right about now as we get into the holiday season.

These could also make a fun holiday gift. Throw in some booze and maybe even some barware.

Zoom out: We do have a local kitchen shop, folks. All of my barware — shaker, strainer, muddler, jigger and bar spoon — is from Honeycomb Kitchen Shop in downtown Rogers.

Try it: Order a cocktail-making kit of your choosing and pick it up at the store at 928 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.