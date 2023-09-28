Annual event convenes EV makers for the e-curious
If you're on the fence about buying an electric car or e-bike, you're not alone.
What's happening: The second annual Drive Electric NWA this weekend will provide opportunities to learn about the tech without any pressure to buy.
State of play: Electric vehicles accounted for 2.8% of monthly new-vehicle registrations in Northwest Arkansas in January — up from 1% the same month last year. The Northwest Arkansas Council, which is hosting this weekend's event, says there are more than 2,000 all-electric cars and trucks in Benton and Washington counties.
- The state is on its way to having more charging stations — possibly about every 50 miles along our interstates.
Details: Models from Nissan, Ford, Chevrolet, Tesla, Canoo and Rivian will be on hand to view.
- Representatives from area electric companies can answer questions about home and roadside charging stations.
- People For Bikes, Phat Tire Bike Shop and Pedego Fayetteville will be available to talk about e-bikes and alternative transportation.
Check it out: Drop in from 11am to 4pm Saturday in the parking lot at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.
