If you're on the fence about buying an electric car or e-bike, you're not alone.

What's happening: The second annual Drive Electric NWA this weekend will provide opportunities to learn about the tech without any pressure to buy.

State of play: Electric vehicles accounted for 2.8% of monthly new-vehicle registrations in Northwest Arkansas in January — up from 1% the same month last year. The Northwest Arkansas Council, which is hosting this weekend's event, says there are more than 2,000 all-electric cars and trucks in Benton and Washington counties.

The state is on its way to having more charging stations — possibly about every 50 miles along our interstates.

Details: Models from Nissan, Ford, Chevrolet, Tesla, Canoo and Rivian will be on hand to view.

Representatives from area electric companies can answer questions about home and roadside charging stations.

People For Bikes, Phat Tire Bike Shop and Pedego Fayetteville will be available to talk about e-bikes and alternative transportation.

Check it out: Drop in from 11am to 4pm Saturday in the parking lot at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.