What we're sipping: Try this golden smoothie in Bentonville

Alex here — Alex Golden, who drinks smoothies called the Golden Hour.

What's happening: I spontaneously ordered a smoothie at Sunny's, a health-focused breakfast and lunch cafe in downtown Bentonville. True to the name, it feels bright and light inside.

Details: Banana, ginger, turmeric, honey, almond butter, mango and coconut milk — I didn't know I needed all of them together. Order this if you're looking to get your sweet fix without any added sugar.

The almond butter gives it a creamy texture, making it easy sipping for breakfast or a midday snack.

When and where: 7:30am-2pm daily at 110 NW 2nd St., Suite 106, in Bentonville.