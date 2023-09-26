42 mins ago - Education

University of Arkansas offers new business master's degree

Alex Golden

Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images

The Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas has a new master's program in product innovation, the university announced.

Context: The program is through the college's Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation, and the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

  • The divisions are tasked with preparing students for careers as product managers and entrepreneurs.

What they're saying: "The M.S.P.I. program was born in response to what we were hearing from partners in industry and the entrepreneurial community, consistently, about talent gaps in our ecosystem," Sarah Goforth, executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said in the news release.

Details: The program is geared toward working professionals and is offered part time for two years.

