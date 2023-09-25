56 mins ago - News

Fayetteville tourism chief to run for mayor in 2024

Molly Rawn, the CEO of Experience Fayetteville, will run against Mayor Lioneld Jordan in the 2024 election, the Fayetteville Flyer reported.

Background: Jordan is in his fourth term as mayor and plans to seek a fifth term. He was re-elected in 2020 with about 68% of the vote in a four-way race.

  • Experience Fayetteville is the city's tourism organization governed by the Advertising and Promotions Commission. Before starting as the director in 2016, Rawn was the director of development and communications at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Be smart: Mayoral races are nonpartisan. Mayors serve four-year terms.

What's next: Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

