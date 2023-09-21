NW Arkansas National Airport board OKs cutting Highfill ties

Northwest Arkansas National Airport directors voted to begin the monthslong process to de-annex from Highfill, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports,

What they're saying: Highfill collects a 2% sales tax on transactions, which means about $200,000 a year to the airport's bottom line, airport CEO Aaron Burke told Axios last month.

There's also been tension because both the airport's and the Highfill fire and police departments have jurisdiction at XNA, he said.

Background: The Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority — which includes representatives from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and Siloam Springs, plus Benton and Washington counties — operates the airport. Each entity appoints two members to the XNA board of directors.

The other side: Highfill had a population of about 1,865 in 2021, and it's not exactly bustling with sales-tax generators beyond the airport. City officials have opposed the move and expressed disappointment with the decision Tuesday.

The intrigue: Highfill has $7 million in outstanding water and sewer bonds, partly using sales-tax money from transactions on airport property, the Democrat-Gazette reported.