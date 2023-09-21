NW Arkansas National Airport board OKs cutting Highfill ties
Northwest Arkansas National Airport directors voted to begin the monthslong process to de-annex from Highfill, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports,
What they're saying: Highfill collects a 2% sales tax on transactions, which means about $200,000 a year to the airport's bottom line, airport CEO Aaron Burke told Axios last month.
- There's also been tension because both the airport's and the Highfill fire and police departments have jurisdiction at XNA, he said.
Background: The Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority — which includes representatives from Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, Bentonville and Siloam Springs, plus Benton and Washington counties — operates the airport. Each entity appoints two members to the XNA board of directors.
The other side: Highfill had a population of about 1,865 in 2021, and it's not exactly bustling with sales-tax generators beyond the airport. City officials have opposed the move and expressed disappointment with the decision Tuesday.
The intrigue: Highfill has $7 million in outstanding water and sewer bonds, partly using sales-tax money from transactions on airport property, the Democrat-Gazette reported.
- The airport would have to pay that off before detaching from the city.
