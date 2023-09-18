Things to do in NWA this week

Getting out isn't just for the weekend. Here are some weeknight ideas:

🤣 See a comedy show — It's open mic night Wednesday at New Province Brewing in Rogers. Plus, Shaun Jones at 7:30pm Thursday at Walton Arts Center's Starr Theater (get tickets ranging $21-$31) and Scott James at 8pm Thursday at Black Apple Hard Cider in Springdale.

🇺🇸 Go see an art exhibit before it's gone — "Flagged for Discussion" at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art features work from more than 20 artists focusing on the American flag. It's a free exhibit on display during regular museum hours until Sept. 25.

✋ Join friends at a trivia night — Try Tuesday night at Marley's Pizzeria in Fayetteville, Harry Potter trivia Wednesday at The Botanical at 8th and A streets in Bentonville or Thursday night at Pedal Park in Farmington.