Monday Munchies: An Indian food spread

Alex here. I love some family-style Indian food.

What happened: I stopped for dinner for two at Punjabi Kitchen in Centerton and ordered the tikka masala (curry with a tomato-and-onion base) with chicken, the chili garlic curry with chicken, cheese naan and an appetizer of paneer pakora.

Paneer is a soft cheese common in Indian food — this version was fried in seasoned chickpea batter.

The verdict: This is a spot for anyone who enjoys a traditional, sit-down Indian restaurant. The curries were creamy but not too thick and the flavors were on point. And the cheese naan is a must.

Don't fret over spice level here, and maybe even go a step up from your norm if you get the tikka masala.

By the numbers: Punjabi is pretty good bang for your buck. Including tax and tip, the bill for two hungry diners was about $67 with enough leftovers for lunch for both of us the next day.

Of note: The menu has several vegetarian and vegan options, so add it to your list if you or others in your life like a meatless or plant-based meal.

When and where: 1411 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Hours are 3-9pm Monday-Thursday, noon-10pm Friday-Saturday, and noon-9pm Sunday.

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, in Springdale. Hours are 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday, and noon-8pm Sunday.

832 W. Cypress St. in Rogers. Hours are 11am-9pm Monday-Saturday; they are closed Sunday.