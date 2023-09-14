After pushback from Republicans and Democrats on a proposed bill to significantly change the state's Freedom of Information law, legislators filed new bills late Tuesday.

State of play: Mirror language in Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 1012 now limit the proposed amendment to records related to the security detail of the governor and constitutional officers — much narrower than original bills.

Why it matters: Supporters say the FOI law needs to be updated to reflect modern communications and to protect Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she travels.

Opponents largely agreed with the governor's security portion of the bill, but said other sections proposed earlier in the week would erode government transparency.

The latest: SB10 passed the Senate and the House committees on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs. It now advances to the House.

Its mirror, HB1012, passed the House committee and will advance to the full chamber before heading to the Senate.

What they're saying: "This is a great starting place for making our government safer and more effective, and I look forward to its final passage," Sanders posted on X.

Meanwhile, if enacted, the bills are retroactive to June 1, 2022, a point of contention for many Republicans and Democrats alike.

The backdating would include Sanders' entire time in office, likely impacting attorney Matt Campbell's lawsuit to obtain her travel details and expenses.

Yes, but: The bills require the Arkansas State Police to submit a report identifying expenses for the governor's security to the Arkansas Legislative Council each quarter.

Of note: The less-controversial tax-cut and COVID-19 mandate ban bills continue advancing through both chambers.

What's next: Since lawmakers didn't conclude their business on day three, they'll convene again today — the House at 8:30am and the Senate at 9am.