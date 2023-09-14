Legislators narrow FOI bill to governor's security
After pushback from Republicans and Democrats on a proposed bill to significantly change the state's Freedom of Information law, legislators filed new bills late Tuesday.
State of play: Mirror language in Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 1012 now limit the proposed amendment to records related to the security detail of the governor and constitutional officers — much narrower than original bills.
Why it matters: Supporters say the FOI law needs to be updated to reflect modern communications and to protect Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she travels.
- Opponents largely agreed with the governor's security portion of the bill, but said other sections proposed earlier in the week would erode government transparency.
The latest: SB10 passed the Senate and the House committees on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs. It now advances to the House.
- Its mirror, HB1012, passed the House committee and will advance to the full chamber before heading to the Senate.
What they're saying: "This is a great starting place for making our government safer and more effective, and I look forward to its final passage," Sanders posted on X.
Meanwhile, if enacted, the bills are retroactive to June 1, 2022, a point of contention for many Republicans and Democrats alike.
- The backdating would include Sanders' entire time in office, likely impacting attorney Matt Campbell's lawsuit to obtain her travel details and expenses.
- Yes, but: The bills require the Arkansas State Police to submit a report identifying expenses for the governor's security to the Arkansas Legislative Council each quarter.
Of note: The less-controversial tax-cut and COVID-19 mandate ban bills continue advancing through both chambers.
What's next: Since lawmakers didn't conclude their business on day three, they'll convene again today — the House at 8:30am and the Senate at 9am.
