Your guide to Welcoming Week in Northwest Arkansas

Welcoming Week NWA kicks off its ninth annual gathering today at The Jones Center in Springdale.

Driving the news: Victor Calise, director of global belonging, diversity, equity and inclusion for Walmart, will give a keynote address during the opening celebration, 9-11am.

Calise is a Paralympian and advocate for adapting spaces for those with disabilities.

Why it matters: The event convenes NWA residents to highlight the significance of accessibility, LGBTQ+ identity, immigration and diverse cultures with the aim of creating a thriving and inclusive place to live and work.

Details: Portions of the event are held at various locations and times, and all are free. Key gatherings include:

Meanwhile, collection drives for local nonprofits will be underway: