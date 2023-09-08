Your guide to Welcoming Week in Northwest Arkansas
Welcoming Week NWA kicks off its ninth annual gathering today at The Jones Center in Springdale.
Driving the news: Victor Calise, director of global belonging, diversity, equity and inclusion for Walmart, will give a keynote address during the opening celebration, 9-11am.
- Calise is a Paralympian and advocate for adapting spaces for those with disabilities.
Why it matters: The event convenes NWA residents to highlight the significance of accessibility, LGBTQ+ identity, immigration and diverse cultures with the aim of creating a thriving and inclusive place to live and work.
Details: Portions of the event are held at various locations and times, and all are free. Key gatherings include:
- Sept. 10 — The seventh annual International Festival of the Ozarks will be at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register here.
- Sept. 13 — Casey Parks, a reporter for The Washington Post, will talk about LGBTQ+ issues at The Medium in Springdale. Register.
- Sept. 14 — A gathering for those serving immigrants and refugees in schools, hospitals and nonprofits be 9am-5pm at Fayetteville's Mount Sequoyah. Register.
- Sept. 14 — An entrepreneur panel hosted by EforAll Northwest Arkansas starts at 5:30pm at Fairlane Station in Springdale.
- Sept. 21 — Marshallese Cultural Training presented by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese will be 1-3pm at The Medium. The event is an opportunity to learn about Marshallese culture, history and the experience of Marshallese people in Northwest Arkansas. Register.
Meanwhile, collection drives for local nonprofits will be underway:
- Rogers Public Library and Operation Reboot are gathering necessities for veterans experiencing homelessness Sept. 8-30.
- The Squire Jehegan Outreach Center is collecting hygiene kits and winter wear for the unhoused and those in need.
- Canopy NWA, which helps resettle refugees, will accept donations for household and school supplies at various locations Sept. 8, 13 and 15.
