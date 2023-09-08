1 hour ago - Things to Do

Your guide to Welcoming Week in Northwest Arkansas

Worth Sparkman

Photo: Courtesy of Northwest Arkansas Council

Welcoming Week NWA kicks off its ninth annual gathering today at The Jones Center in Springdale.

Driving the news: Victor Calise, director of global belonging, diversity, equity and inclusion for Walmart, will give a keynote address during the opening celebration, 9-11am.

  • Calise is a Paralympian and advocate for adapting spaces for those with disabilities.

Why it matters: The event convenes NWA residents to highlight the significance of accessibility, LGBTQ+ identity, immigration and diverse cultures with the aim of creating a thriving and inclusive place to live and work.

Details: Portions of the event are held at various locations and times, and all are free. Key gatherings include:

Meanwhile, collection drives for local nonprofits will be underway:

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more