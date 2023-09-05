The Agenda: What's on deck at Fayetteville City Council

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fayetteville City Hall. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Here's a preview of what Fayetteville's local government plans to discuss tonight:

A $1.8 million contract with APAC-Central Inc. for construction at the Razorback Road and 15th Street intersection. The city is adding traffic signals. The work will also include road widening, curb and gutter and sidewalk installation, drainage improvements, signage and pavement markings and retaining wall construction.

Purchasing real estate at Lafayette Street and Fletcher Avenue to be returned to the NWA Black Heritage Association "for restoration, redevelopment and advancement to the African American community into the vibrant and thriving district it was meant to be."

Go to the meeting: 5:30pm at Fayetteville City Hall or online.