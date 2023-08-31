Arkansas lawmakers greenlight connective Capitol tunnel
The policymaking committee of the Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved a contract to build a pedestrian tunnel between the state Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex to its west.
Why it matters: Estimated construction cost for the tunnel, which will create a secure walkway for lawmakers and others conducting business at the Capitol, is $3.6 million, according to the contract.
- Kinco Constructors of Little Rock won the bid.
Context: State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw (R-Hermitage) said the project will be done at the same time as the secretary of state's office air-conditioning project at the Capitol.
What they're saying: Only one member of the committee opposed the project.
- "I want to be on record — I know this is probably a voice vote — I just do not believe that this is a proper expenditure of public money and I will be voting no," state Rep. Lane Jean (R-Magnolia) said.
What's next: Construction is scheduled to be complete by January 2025 —before the next legislative session begins.
