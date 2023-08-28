1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Monday Munchies: Trying Colombian food in Centerton
I made it over to Centerton's food truck park, which opened last year next to the Harps.
The scene: The park includes a variety of food trucks, so you can take your pick of arepas, po' boys and fried rice all in one spot and have lunch at a picnic table under a covered awning.
What happened: I picked Los Parceros Colombian and ordered a salchipapa parcera with chicken, sausage and queso fundido over fries. And of course, I couldn't resist an empanada.
- The entrée was simple but flavorful thanks to a sweet sauce over the fries. And it would definitely make a good shared appetizer or snack if you order the two-person portion. You can also choose to top yours with beef.
- The beef packed tight inside the empanada was seasoned well, and this thing was so hot and fresh I had to dig into the salchipapa parcera first. Totally worth adding one or two onto any meal for only $2.75 each.
When and where: Check updated hours for the food park at 700 W. Centerton Blvd. before heading that way.
